Weather Wise: Beautiful Memorial Day weather

As far as holiday weekend weather, Montana, we just hit the jackpot.

The odds that most of Montana has a completely dry Memorial Day weekend are usually slim to none.

But the weather could not have been any better for most of Montana this holiday weekend.

There were a few showers and storms in northeast Montana, but the vast majority of the state was warm and dry.

Diving into the records over the last several years shows that most Memorial Day weekends get wet and stormy, and even a little snowy at some point.

It is possible to be dry, as was the case in 2018. But 2019 was a complete washout with rain and mountain snow every day.

Climatologically May and June are the two wettest months of the year here in Montana, with Memorial Day smack dab in the middle.

Most areas in the state average between 2 and 3 inches of precipitation in both May and June.

So the odds are low that there would be three consecutive dry days in the middle of the rainiest time of year.

This weekend's unusual weather made for great conditions to do pretty much anything outdoors.

Montanans were out in full force getting work done, having fun, and otherwise making use of a beautiful stretch of weather, a big difference from just a week ago.

And now you're a little more weather wise.