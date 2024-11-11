Weather Wise: Fires back East

Near Greenwood Lake, New Jersey, the 3,000-acre Jennings Fire continues to burn and is only 10% contained. This is one of several wildfires that burned through last weekend, the result of historically dry conditions. An 18-year-old firefighter died while battling the Jennings Creek blaze when a tree fell on him.

People in this part of the country are not familiar with fires. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been around since 1906, and fight an average of 1,500 wildfires that burn 7,000 acres a year. They happen, but are not common. Because of the infrequency of wildfires, people and firefighters do not have the familiarity, experience or equipment for these situations. For the Jennings Fire, firefighters are battling the blaze from the ground and have only one helicopter to make water drops.

Dissemination of information about the fires is not readily available or fluid. Many people in the area do not know where or how to get up-to-date information on the fires.

“People are a little panicked because it's something we're not used to around here,” resident Kellie Damelio said. “People are getting nervous. there's misinformation. it's kinda scary times for New Jersey but I'm really thankful for all the people that are working to put out the fires.”

Volunteer firefighters make up the majority of personnel fighting these blazes, protecting life and property in an unfamiliar situation. Many of them are veterans and have been fighting non-stop with little to no rest since the fire started Saturday. Although 24 structures are threatened, no homes have burned. A remarkable feat considering the number of people living in the area.