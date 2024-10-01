Weather Wise: Glacier Color

What's not to love about fall when the leaves are popping with vibrant reds, yellows and oranges against a mountain backdrop with deep blue sky? But here in Montana, peak autumn color sometimes has the odds of slim to none and slim's out of town.

Harsh weather with violent wind, early-season cold spells, and giant September snowstorms can leave the leaves very dull, muted, or lying on the ground way too early. This is true maybe nowhere more than Glacier Park.

Just a few years ago, yours truly and trusted photojournalist John Riley reported to you from East Glacier in the middle of a 4 to 5-foot snowstorm. That storm brought down not just leaves but some of the trees. Fall Color had a snowball's chance in heck that year.

The East Glacier area and Rocky Mountain Front can also experience 80 to 100 mph wind this time of year as the jet stream begins to start heading south for the winter. In these conditions, getting colorful leaves is like herding cats.

Arctic fronts can drop temperatures to near zero, freezing the sugars in the leaves, and making vivid leaves as rare as hen's teeth.

But this year is different. The color across Glacier National Park is fantastic. Leaves are still on the trees and are full of the best colors. A mild fall with some timely rain has allowed some of the best potential colors to develop.

Much of Montana has had conditions to allow great color to develop this year, but in Glacier, that snowball in heck is somehow hanging on.