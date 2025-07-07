Weather Wise: Holiday Weather

HELENA — Heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend, wildfires were popping up everywhere. Some sparked by lightning, some by revelers kicking off the holiday early with fireworks. July 4th is typically a period of absolute chaos for firefighters and first responders, as wildfire starts can be countless, and some turn into raging wildfires that burn thousands and thousands of acres. But not this year.

New wildfires were started over the holiday weekend, and police and firefighters responded to dozens of calls for fireworks and new fires, but Montana is in a much better position than it could have been without rounds of timely rain and cooler temperatures. At least three rounds of soaking rain made their way through the state on the 4th of July. The wet ground on the peak day of firework activity drastically reduced the potential of new, small wildfire starts. Some volunteer fire departments like Tri-Lakes Fire noted that they did not even have to respond to one wildfire call on the 4th, which is nothing short of a miracle.

On July 5th, there were several fires that required firefighters to put out, like the 4-acre Hellgate Fire out by Canyon Ferry Lake, burning in dry grass and strong wind. But overall, after the rain followed by cooler temperatures throughout the weekend, Montana was fortunate to not be dealing with multiple large, out-of-control fires.

Because of recent drought conditions, this past holiday weekend was an anomaly. Temperatures are about to soar and the hottest days of summer are ahead. Rain and cooler temperatures will probably not be there the next time, so please use caution and good judgment through the dog days of summer ahead.

