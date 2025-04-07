Weather Wise: Hummingbirds return

Spring continues to bloom here in Montana, and one of the most exciting signs of the new season is when hummingbirds come back. We’ve already seen the first reports announcing the return of the tiny birds to the treasure state.

Hummingbirds begin their seasonal migration from Central America in January, working their way through the western United States, with the first arriving in Montana in early to mid-April, with males arriving a week or two before the females.

Migration requires a lot of fuel for their long journey. Hummingbirds' primary nectar source comes from tubular flowers that are just perfect for their long tongue, but they also consume small insects, tree sap, larvae and insect eggs.

Montana is still in the earliest stages of spring, and most of the state was blanketed by snow just last week. The flowers that are the primary source of food have yet to bloom. Cold snaps and heavy snowstorms are still possible through April and May. Extreme weather events that we experience this time of year can be deadly for these tiny creatures, so they could use a little help.

Now is the time to put out hummingbird feeders. Sugar water is usually the go-to option this time of year. A simple recipe is 4 parts water to 1 part sugar, with no dye or coloring added. Keep the feeders clean of mold by filling the feeder with only what the hummingbirds drink completely in 3-5 days. Frequent cleaning and changing of the nectar will provide a boost for these fast feathered friends until nectar from flowers is readily available.