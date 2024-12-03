Weather Wise: Ice Safety in December

HELENA — I was that kid who went to school with wet shoes because I tested ice at the lake near the bus stop which was not always safe. About two weeks ago I checked some ice here in Montana and after a few jumps determined it was safe only after drilling several holes.

A cold end to November has numerous bodies of water in Montana freezing up. Bodies of water will ice over at different times because of local air temperature, sun and shade, vegetation under the ice, springs, lake size and depth, and currents.

At a minimum, four inches of clear black ice are needed for several people to walk on. The problem is that there is never a guarantee that a frozen lake is a safe place to be. The beginning and end of the winter season when the ice is freezing and thawing is especially difficult to judge, and this week's warmer temperatures will certainly add to the ice uncertainty.

Some generally accepted precautions include always go on a frozen lake with someone. Take a cell phone and let others know you are going. Wear a personal floatation device. Beware of ice covered by snow which can insulate ice and keep it from freezing, hide cracks and weak ice. Steer clear of lake edges possibly softened by incoming moving water. Keep pets on a leash. Carry a length of nylon rope.

Consistently colder temperatures are a little more than a week away, thus safer ice is still a ways away. Use caution to ensure a winter wonderland adventure does not turn into a dangerous ordeal.

