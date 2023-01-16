Weather Wise: La Niña coming to an end?

La Niña in the Pacific is coming to an end and the proof may already be in the pudding.

The weather is always changing. Here in Montana, around the world, and in the Pacific. The weather pattern known as La Niña, the opposite of El Niño, is nearing its end in the Pacific.

La Niña is the presence of colder water near the equatorial pacific ocean created by stronger than normal easterly wind producing upwelling - deeper, colder water rising to the surface. This phenomenon usually creates snowy and cold conditions for Montana and the Pacific Northwest.

This winter and the last two winters were La Niña but did not pan out as most of Montana and the Pacific Northwest had mild and dry conditions except this past November and December.

For the last several weeks, the Pacific pattern has not reflected that of a typical La Niña. California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah have been hit especially hard by a barrage of storms. This is more typical of an El Niño southern oscillation.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, any remnants of La Niña will turn neutral by this spring. this phase is called La Nada, or the nothing because it is neither La Niña or El Niño.

What does this mean for Montana? Usually, this leads to near-normal conditions that include more typical snow and cold.