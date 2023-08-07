Weather Wise: Looking to the Big Sky to save me

BIG SKY — The Foo Fighters were the headliner for the Wildland Festival down in Big Sky this weekend, but mother nature tried to steal the show.

One of the biggest bands in the world, the Foo Fighters were rocked by the weather on Sunday night. Thunderstorms ripped across the town of Big Sky as fans headed into the arena ahead of the show. Because of the lighting, all people had to leave the small, outdoor facility. The grandstands and metal were potential lightning rods. The storm lasted for hours, delaying the performance until late in the evening.

Finally, the show went on, but not for long. During the second song, water ruined an audio board. The sound was terrible but lead singer Dave Grohl entertained the crowd for a few minutes.

An uneasiness in the crowd quickly washed away as the sound was suddenly fixed.

The Foo Fighters fought the weather here in Big Sky Country in a performance they won't and we won't forget.