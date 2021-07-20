Weather Wise: Montana's Hottest Days

This summer has been hotter than a stolen tamale. Hotter than blue blazes. Hotter than a $2 pistol. But how does it measure up to the hottest temperatures ever recorded for parts of Montana?

There have been several heat waves and days with record heat this year. It's possible that before all is said and done, some of the hottest readings ever may be challenged this summer. But to put things into perspective, let's look at what the hottest temperatures ever have been and when they occurred.

Helena's hottest is 105 degrees F. That was reached twice on July 12, 2002, and August 24, 1969. Great Falls' all-time hottest temperature is 106 set back on August 24, 1969.

On August 5, 1961, Cut Bank, home of the "coldest spot in the nation" and the giant penguin to prove it, the temperature reached 107. On that same date in 1961, Havre hit 111.

Glasgow's hottest temperature ever recorded was 108, set back on August 7, 1949. For Lewistown's hottest temperature of 105, you have to go all the way back to July 31, 1900.

The hottest temperature ever in Montana is a Phoenix-esque 117 and it happened in two different places. On July 5, 1937, Medicine Lake in northeast Montana reached that milestone and Glendive touched 117 on July 20, 1893.

