Weather Wise: Peak time for snowpack

Montana's mountain snowpack typically reaches its peak on approximately April 10th. This is usually when the snow depth is the highest and the snow water equivalent is the greatest. This was not a great year for snowpack, and current snow water equivalent numbers are a bit concerning. Most areas are in the 60, 70 and 80 percentile range of normal. The Upper Clark Fork is the only location at normal, and the bear paw mountains at zero percent means the snow has already melted completely.

Less snow water equivalent means "less money in the bank", or potential water for runoff. It also means the potential for fuels to dry faster, as snowpack can reduce fire potential. But there's more to this book than the cover.

Other metrics show more positive information. For the water year, which begins October 1st, most of Montana is well above average. The Sun, Teton, Marias basin and the St. Mary basin are both around 130% of average. Even the bear paw mountains, at zero percent of snow water equivalent, have had 109% of average precipitation. Over the last two months, the vast majority of the state has had above-average precipitation.

It was a warmer winter, with some precipitation falling as rain. Early-season snows melted as well, but that water went into the ground.

Snow water equivalent is not the end-all, and as in most things in life, there's more information that gives a fuller story.

