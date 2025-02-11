Weather Wise: Plow Kudos

Winter has seemingly come all at once recently, with a parade of snowstorms blanketing all of Montana in snow. Snowplow drivers have had their work cut out for them trying to keep up with the storms and prepare for the next.

Some people in a South Hills Helena community get a lot of snow, and wanted to give kudos to the gentleman who keeps their roads plowed. Pushing all of the deep snow is one thing, but it's the meticulous nature these residents appreciate.

Sometimes when you're shoveling, the end of the driveway is the most difficult where the plow pushed a burm of snow. This particular driver turns the plow at every driveway to minimize the snow there.

Sand is dropped at key places on the roads where traction is more important, on hills, around intersections and before turns.

This area is a popular hiking area, even in winter. The snowplow driver keeps the parking lots for these trailheads very clean and wide open to accommodate vehicles. Instead of making huge piles blocking the trailheads, a little turn of the plow keeps the trail accessible from the parking lot for hikers - a gesture many people appreciate.

So kudos to a Lewis & Clark County plow operator that normally shies away from public recognition, letting the plow work do all the talking. Many people thank you.