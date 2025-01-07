Weather Wise: Pond Shoveling

HELENA — Most folks in Montana had some shoveling to do this weekend, but one group came together to clear off a pond so they could continue their hockey games and ice skating.

Ice skating is a popular winter sport in Montana, and when the ice is safe, smooth and free of snow, it can be an epic adventure.

But inevitably the snow flies and covers the ice. At that point, a decision is made to either find other activities or to keep skating. In order to resume passing the puck and skating laps, that snow has to get moved.

Sometimes the ice is thick enough to support an ATV or side-by-side with a plow, but other times when the ice is not thick enough to support machinery, old-fashioned man power has to get the job done.

That was the case this past weekend when the village showed up and worked to clear the ice. adults, kids and even a few four-legged creatures spent hours shoveling off the ice.

Yes, there was even one man towing his young child behind him just for the extra exercise.

The flurry of activity lasted nearly three hours, but in the end, a common goal was achieved with a great skating area for those who worked so hard.

Just another example of one of Montana's great communities working together.