Weather Wise: Prognosticated Pooches forecast 2026

Happy Groundhog Day! It's a beautiful day in Helena, and I know winter really has not shown up this year.

If you've been watching the last few years, you may know that at MTN we let the prognosticated pooches forecast! I stole this bit from Al Marks, our old sports director, who used to let his dog pick the Super Bowl. It pretty much worked every time, and these guys are pretty accurate too.

We have one bowl that says spring and another bowl that says winter, with an equal amount of treats in each bowl. Whatever they go to first, that's what it's going to be.

And the pups chose… WINTER!

Now, it feels like spring and looks like spring, but who is going to argue two for two picking winter? Prognosticating pooches, 80% of the time, they're right 100% of the time. So, don't put those shovels away just yet.

