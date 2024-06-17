Weather Wise: Puppies Edition

So you think you are sensitive to cold temperatures? In this week's weatherwise, special home addition, Curtis has eight new additions to his home who like it hot.

Newborn puppies need their environmental temperature to be maintained between 85-90 degrees for the first week of their life. That's warm, but hypothermia could easily happen with temperatures colder than this, having an impact on development.

Gradually by the 7th to 10th day, temperatures may be decreased to around 80 degrees.

By the end of the 4th week, temperatures can be kept at a cooler room temperature of 72 degrees.

Newborn puppies lack the ability to maintain body temperature as their thermo-regulation system has not developed. Pups are especially vulnerable without the presence of the mother for a period of time.

Puppies typically lay side by side or on top of each other and share warmth. If the pups are concentrated in one area it's likely too cold. And if they are scattered through the whelping box, they may be too warm.

Mama and the eight pups are doing great and Curtis is sweating it out.