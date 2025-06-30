Weather Wise: Report the fires you see

Thousands of lightning strikes have hit Montana in the last week or so, resulting in several new, small wildfire starts. Timing is everything when it comes to firefighters' quick response to suppressing a new blaze. This is where you can help.

If you were to notice a small flame or a puff of smoke, first keep yourself safe. It's probably best to keep a safe distance and not try to get a closer look. Get to a safe vantage point and gather as much information as possible about the fire's location and any other relevant details.

Call 911 and give dispatch location, or mile marker number, any landmarks, Forest Service road number, or even GPS coordinates that you could find with your cell phone. You should share the size of the fire. Take note of how much smoke there is. Is the smoke light in color, grey or black? Take note of what is burning, either burning in grass or trees. relay the speed it's spreading or if it's stationary.

Report any important structures if there are any in the area.

Do not assume the fire has already been reported. If you see fire, call it in. Even if someone else has already reported it, you might have information that they did not. The more information, the better.

We're in this together. Your timely call could mean the difference between firefighters' quick response in putting out a fire, or a fire that gets out of control.

