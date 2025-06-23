Weather Wise: Saved by the Storm

HELENA — What a difference just a few days can make. After the Jericho Mountain Fire took off in hot temperatures and wind last week, an evacuation warning was given, a complex incident firefighting team was ordered, and people living in Rimini were faced with leaving their homes as the fire burned closer. A concern on the minds of many, the town was close to burning down.

But Thursday evening, a storm system blew in with cooler temperatures, a wind shift, and most importantly, significant precipitation. Rain and snow fell across the fire through the weekend.

What makes the Jericho Mountain Fire so difficult to fight is the amount of fuel in the form of dead and downfall trees, and the steep, rocky terrain. This combination made it impossible to fight from the ground, as wildland firefighters are not put in these dangerous conditions. Despite significant aerial attack, the fire grew as ground crews could only work on creating access to the fire's active edge and improving roads to use as fire line.

Over an inch and a half of rain and snow fell on the fire through the weekend. This storm slowed the fire behavior and has given the more than 300 firefighters time to get closer to the area of active fire.

The storm alone would likely not have been enough to end this fire, but without the opportunity created by the storm, the threat of the fire reaching Rimini would have been that much greater.

The fire is not over, and the evacuation warning remains in place, but a dire situation has turned to one of hope for this tiny town nestled in the mountains.

