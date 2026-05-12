Weather Wise: Severe storm season in Montana

'Tis the season. From late April through June into July, Montana's severe thunderstorm season is at its peak. A severe thunderstorm is defined as a storm that produces one-inch-diameter hail or larger, and/or wind equal to or exceeding 58mph. A severe storm may also involve the formation of a tornado.

Thunderstorms intensify this time of year when warmer, moist air from the plains meets cold, dry air from the Rockies, creating greater instability for not just general thunderstorm activity, but severe thunderstorms. warmer temperatures and more moisture fuel more intense thunderstorms, stronger wind, larger hail, and a more dynamic system overall.

Late April into May, the tornado activity increases. Montana in May starts seeing significant tornado activity with about 11% of tornadoes occurring in this month. June is the single most active month for tornadoes in Montana, accounting for 37% of all tornadoes in the state's history. July remains active with about 33% of the tornadoes occurring. Tornadic activity decreases in August as the jet stream weakens, providing less energy to fuel intense thunderstorms.

Large, destructive hailstorms peak in June and July, as thunderstorms capable of strong updrafts lift large hailstones into the air form.

So, as the weather this time of year turns "nice" and people want to get outside, it's important to check the forecast and know before you go.

