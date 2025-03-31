Weather Wise: Snowpack Melt

Here in Montana, the peak or greatest depth of mountain snowpack usually occurs in the first half of April. Even though multiple feet of snow can fall over the next several months, after this peak, the rate of melting is greater than the rate of accumulation.

Montana's current snowpack is solid but mostly not exceptional. The Sun, Tetons, and Marias Basin is the lowest at 75%. The Bear Paw Mountains are the highest at a whopping 171% of normal. The rest of the state's basins are between 86% to 112%. Being right around average is positive for runoff and streamflow over the next several months as long as temperatures don't get too hot too fast. Too much snow would also increase the possibility of flooding.

Looking across the West, after this winter's La Niña, most states are in a good position. Montana as a whole is right around 100% of normal. California, Oregon and Idaho are well above normal. Arizona and New Mexico are well below normal, which is common for these areas after a La Niña winter.

This is precipitation for meteorological winter, December through February. Much of Montana and the Pacific Northwest had above-average precipitation, while the southwest was very dry. Again, this is fairly typical of a La Niña pattern.

While this data could suggest an earlier and longer wildfire season down south, the Northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest are at least not looking at this upcoming fire season from a deficit in mountain snowpack.

Montana's got money in the bank, so to speak, let's just spend it wisely.