Weather Wise: Snowy dog days of summer

There's been so much talk about the heat recently that the record-breaking snow from winter seems like it's been forgotten, but it's still there. If fact, in some parts of the country an impressive amount of snow hangs on into the dog days of summer.

In the Sierra Nevada Mountains in mid-July, there is still a decent amount of snow.

It’s the remnants of the snowiest season on record in California, Nevada and Utah with the current snow pack being unprecedented.

Roads that typically open months earlier have been slow to open. The east entrance to Yosemite National Park, Tioga Pass, was just recently opened after nearly 900" of snow this winter. At much as 5 feet of snow still is found at the pass.

At nearby Mammoth Ski Area, the lifts are still spinning for skiers and riders and the season has been extended again to August 6.

Snow that has melted has filled reservoirs across the state. In the water year 2022, reservoir storage began far below normal reflecting the two previous severe drought years. The record-breaking winter and snow overcame this deficiency quickly.

While many areas are dealing with recent heat, the snow pack in California and Utah hangs on.