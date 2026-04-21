Weather Wise: Spring has sprung

Spring has sprung, maybe a little earlier than normal this year after the mild winter and a warmer stretch in March. While some wild flowers and trees began budding early, temperatures closer to average have slowed the growth in recent weeks. But after temperatures reach the 70s and 80s the next few days, much colder temperatures and snow are likely. It certainly can be a shock to the system.

Most native Montana plants that have already bloomed are well adapted to survive a frost because they are hardy perennials evolved over thousands of years in the state's extreme climate. Many native plants and trees have fibrous or deep taproots that store energy and protect plant tissue from freezing.

A late spring frost can damage or kill the current season's blooms, but the plants' crown and roots usually survive. If the flowers are damaged, the plant itself can endure the cold, not affecting next year's bloom.

The historic average last freeze for Great Falls is May 13, Helena is May 9, Havre - May 14, Cut Bank and Lewistown are around May 20. But these are the average dates, which means some years are earlier and some years are later. Some of the higher elevations are still weeks away from their last freeze.

Going from 80 to snow in a matter of days will still be a reality of Montana's weather for another month or so, and a reminder to hold off on those sensitive garden plants until around Memorial Day.

