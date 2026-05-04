Weather Wise: TIMBER!! in the timbers

TIMBER in the timber! Several intense windstorms swept across Montana over the winter, leaving many areas heavily impacted. Countless trees were knocked down across roadways, trails, and campground areas. Almost immediately following the first December wind event, U.S. Forest Service crews began clearing and removing debris, but there are thousands of hiking trails covering thousands of miles that are now littered with thousands upon thousands of downed trees.

The winter windstorms blew 80, 90, and even more than 100 miles per hour. Some gusts toward the ridges and mountain tops exceeded 120mph, certainly strong enough for widespread severe damage. Although many, many trees have been cleared, as snowpack recedes and hikers are able to get higher into the mountains, there are many, many trees that are still down. These trees are obstructing trails and roads, creating tripping hazards, and disrupting ecosystems. The downed trees have also created an elevated wildfire risk due to amplified dead and downed fuels.

Navigating the forests on foot or by vehicle will have added challenges. Some instances may be impassible. If you're headed out, take a saw, note what you see, and relay that information to local forest service offices. Of course, in wilderness areas, clearing of trees by the forest service and Montana Conservation Corps will be done without the luxury of motorized equipment, which will take even longer.

While this winter's snow and cold were not harsh, the ferocious wind left its mark on Big Sky Country.

