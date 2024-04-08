Weather Wise: When is the next total solar eclipse in Montana?

HELENA — Monday's solar eclipse was not a total eclipse in Montana with about 30-50% of the sun's disk blocked by the moon. We just had an annular solar eclipse last October too, and then back in August 2017 another total eclipse. What made this celestial event so unique was the total eclipse with the moon blocking the entirety of the sun's disk. The last time that happened in Montana was 1979. The next time will be August 22, 2044.

But next time, Montanans will not have to travel very far or even at all for some. The path of this totality in 2044 will begin in Greenland, move west and then south across Canada, and end up right over Montana. Much of Big Sky Country will be able to see a total solar eclipse right before sunset. From East Glacier to Havre to Glasgow, the Hi-Line will be in the thick of it. Lewistown and Great Falls will also be in the path of totality. Helena, Kalispell and Billings will have a 99% solar eclipse.

For Great Falls the eclipse will begin on Monday, August 22, 2044 at 6:50 p.m. Totality will begin at 7:45 p.m. and 25 seconds. Totality will end at 7:45 p.m. and 54 seconds. so the total solar eclipse, with the moon covering the entire sun, will only last less than a minute in Great Falls. The sunset that day is 8:23 p.m., with the sun setting still partially eclipsed.

We just have to wait another 20 years, I'll see you then.

