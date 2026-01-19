Weather Wise: Where's the snow? In Russia

Some of the deepest snow you've ever seen is currently in Russia on the Kamchatka Peninsula. With an unprecedented blizzard, more than 7 feet of snow has fallen just over the weekend, with up to 15 feet reported since December. Several months' worth of snow has fallen in just a few days. According to Russia's national weather department, a 146-year-old record was broken in Russia for the strongest storm to hit the Moscow area.

At least two people have been killed in Russia's far east after snow fell from the rooftops and buried them alive. Schools have been closed and public transit suspended in the region, where entire neighborhoods have been overwhelmed by deep snow. A wind of over 60mph has created immense drifting, burying roads, cars, and homes.

This part of the world has been stuck in a snowy and cold pattern, unlike Montana and most of the western United States, in a drier and warmer pattern.

Snow is so deep that social media has shown people jumping out of windows into the snowbanks.

It is important to know that many A.I. images have been created that are not accurate. While the snow is deep, it's not as deep as many pictures and videos show.

