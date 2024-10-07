Weather Wise: Wind Storm

Talk about a wild Friday night. No one in Montana was spared from an absolute wicked wind that brought down branches and trees and powerlines, damaging homes and properties.

The strongest wind gust recorded that night was in Glasgow where the speed hit 92mph. This was the highest recorded wind gust ever for Glasgow, surpassing 82mph measured on July 3, 2000. Normally wind speed of this kind is formed by severe thunderstorms and not a cold front.

After Glasgow, a little town named Haxby near the Fort PeckReservoir had the second highest gust of 86mph. Havre hit 79mph. Zortman had a gust to 79. Delta hit 78. East Glacier, which is typically the windiest location in the state, topped out at 77mph.

Great Falls wind peaked at 75mph, 74mph is the minimum wind speed for a hurricane. Cut Bank hit that number. Power hit 71, Lewistown 61, and Helena officially hit 60mph.

Damaging wind gusts are classified as those exceeding 50-60mph. Most of Montana experienced damaging wind that night.

To add insult to injury, the wind fanned the flames of wildfires in Montana and Idaho, resulting in a return of poor air quality.

The wind may have calmed down, but the effects of that storm continue to be felt.