Weather Wise: Windy season is here

What a wind! If it feels like the wind has been consistently stronger recently, you're correct.

It's the windy time of year for Montana and for much of the United States. Wind is created due to an imbalance in air pressure. Air wants to move from areas of high pressure to areas of low pressure, resulting in wind. The greater the difference in pressure, the stronger the wind, especially when the pressure difference is over a short distance.

During mid to late autumn, there are often large temperature changes in short periods of time as warm and cold air battle it out. Wind is generally light during the summer months as temperatures are more consistently warm and the jet stream has retreated and weakened into Canada.

But now colder air is pushing farther south, and the strength of the jet stream increases over the United States as the difference in temperature increases. This is the time of year when wind events increase and peak before somewhat leveling out in the winter. A second peak of wind season can occur in March and April as the temperature and pressure differences increase once again.

Montana also has the Continental Divide, where wind accelerates downhill, like a bowling ball gaining momentum.

So 'tis the season of pumpkin spice lattes, costumes, changing leaves, and unsecured trash cans ending up in North Dakota.

