Weather Wise: Winter Driving Tips

It's been a mild fall thus far with little snow anywhere including the mountains.

Saturday afternoon, heavy snow showers developed and blanketed the ground with a few inches. Ground temperatures were initially above freezing so the snow melted on the dirt roads at first and then turned to ice with snow accumulating on top. This made for difficult travel regardless of vehicle.

Snow in the mountains this time of year should be expected and you want to be prepared so here are a few tips if you are planning on motoring into the backcountry. Be sure to bring supplies to support members of your group for 72 hours. If you slide off the road, you'll need that food and gear for the possible conditions. Always stay with the vehicle.

Do not try to travel on foot in bad weather. Make sure you have the knowledge of how to use the necessary gear.

If you are driving and see something that gives you concern about being able to egress, just turn around. Having cell phones and or radios to communicate is essential and try not to go alone. Having a second or third vehicle highly increases your safety margin.

Although the mountains are a great place to recreate, they can be dangerous and unforgiving.