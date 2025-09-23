'We're all humans:' Montana disability group responds to Trump’s autism remarks

BILLINGS — A local organization dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities is voicing concern after President Donald Trump announced new recommendations related to the cause of autism, linking the disorder to the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy.

Watch how a local disability support organization reacts to the Trump administration's autism press conference:

'We're all humans:' Billings disability group responds to Trump’s autism remarks

During a Sunday appearance at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, Trump declared the administration had an “answer to autism.” On Monday, alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump claimed that acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, “can be associated” with increased autism risk. The administration also announced plans to approve the calcium folinic acid cancer drug leucovorin to treat children with autism.

Those remarks are drawing criticism not just from medical professionals, but from Eagle Mount Billings, an organization that provides adaptive recreation for over 600 individuals with disabilities, including those with autism.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eagle Mount helps provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities through adaptive recreation.

“Those with autism are just like all of us. They have important ways that they can make contributions," said Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, executive director of Eagle Mount. “I can tell you for us, we don't look at anyone as needing fixing. We're all humans."

Cabrera said her organization is deeply concerned about how the national conversation around a cure or "solution" for autism may further stigmatize individuals with the condition, many of whom already face barriers to inclusion.

"To identify the individuals who are neurodiverse, families that include someone with autism, to really identify them as somehow problematic, to equate autism with something that needs to be cured or fixed, I think that's where the focus maybe is off," said Cabrera. “Then it separates them from us, and I think it minimalizes or trivializes their experience."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eagle Mount helps provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities through adaptive recreation.

The comments from Trump and Kennedy have been met with some criticism from the medical community. Kenvue, the makers of Tylenol, issued a statement saying, “Taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risks this poses for expecting mothers.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists issued a statement earlier this month to reaffirm that acetaminophen remains one of the safest pain relief options during pregnancy and that women should continue to use it for pain relief. They also warned that an untreated fever can be more dangerous to both mother and baby.

An FDA letter sent to physicians on Monday acknowledged that while some smaller studies have described a possible association between acetaminophen and autism, a causal relationship has not been established. The letter still recommends minimizing use.

Cabrera worries that messaging based on inconclusive science could distract from the real support needed by those in the autistic community.

"I think any dialogue that detracts from that and really just is more speculative, I think, is potentially more dangerous than helpful," said Cabrera.

Eagle Mount serves hundreds of individuals between the ages of 3 and 94 every year through adaptive programs such as skiing, golf, and cycling. Many of the participants are on the autism spectrum.

"I really do know individuals with autism that are living full, satisfying lives, married, have children, have jobs, productive members of society," said Cabrera. "I know individuals who aren't able to be at that point, but I can't say for them that their lives aren't equally satisfying. It wouldn't be our place."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Eagle Mount Executive Director Lynn Mullowney Cabrera sits with several employees at their main office in Billings.

While Cabrera welcomes scientific advancement, she said it is essential that the conversation around autism is led with empathy and not fear.

“I think those are things that really distract from the richness of those neurodiverse individuals in our community as being part of the fullness of our community, and individuals that are neighbors and friends and colleagues, people that we love and know,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera said Eagle Mount will continue advocating for those with disabilities and hopes the national conversation can be approached with respect, understanding, and compassion.

"I think when we know better, we do better, and in this instance, I feel like we just need to know better," said Cabrera.

Related: Trump links Tylenol in pregnancy to autism despite contested science