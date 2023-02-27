West Valley Fire and Rescue recognizes hard work of their members

HELENA — Over the weekend, West Valley Fire and Rescue recognized their firefighters who have gone above and beyond in their work with the organization and service to their community.

West Valley says 2022 was another busy year, with the volunteer fire department’s emergency calls increasing by 15% in 2022 compared to 2021, almost breaking 1000 calls. They also reported in January of 2023, broke their record for most calls in a month at 93.

Individual West Valley members recognized:

Firefighter Connor Davidson – 2022 Firefighter of the Year

Captain Chase Berg – 2022 Most Duty Shifts

Captain Jessamine Plovanich – 2022 Highest Call Responses

Captain Tim Dusenberry – 2022 Fire Prevention Educator of the Year

Assistant Chief David Hamilton – 2022 Public Relations Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Oscar Velasquez – 2022 Most Training Hours

