Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun road opens for 2024 season

Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun road opened to vehicles on Saturday morning for the 2024 summer season.

Visitors can access Logan Pass both from West Glacier and St. Mary entrances.

With the Going-to-the-Sun road fully open, the number of available vehicle reservations will be increased. Glacier Park officials say for the remainder of the season, this increase will be executed through the next-day reservations available at 7 pm MDT each day. Vehicle reservations are exclusively available on Recreation.gov and not available at the park.

A reminder to visitors, vehicle reservations are required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the west side of the park past Apgar. Reservations will be required for those traveling by vehicle or motorcycle from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day through September 8, 2024.

Vehicle reservations are also currently required for the North Fork, and starting July 1, 2024, reservations will be required at Many Glacier.

But for visitors entering from the east side of the park at the St. Mary entrance, vehicle reservations will not be required to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Glacier National Park is open 24/7 and visitors may enter the park before 6:00 a.m. or after 3:00 p.m. without a vehicle reservation.

Additional vehicle reservation information and frequently asked questions are available on the park’sVehicle Reservation page.

With the opening of the road, the weekend hiker/biker shuttle will no longer be operating.

Glacier National Park officials say based on previous summer seasons, vehicular traffic is expected to increase every day at 3:00 p.m. when vehicle reservations are no longer required for the day.

For safety purposes, Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed to bicycle use (both directions) through September 8 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Apgar to Logan Pass.

Glacier Park officials caution visitors while driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area (approximately one mile west of Logan Pass) visitors should be aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop in this section.

Rocks and other debris continue to fall throughout the summer, requiring daily clean-up. With the level of snow at Logan Pass, visitors should use extreme caution and refrain from crossing snowfields or standing under snow overhangs.

Due to hazardous snow conditions, the Highline Trail and a portion of Grinnell Glacier Trail remain closed. For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage.

Road crews battled avalanches and deep snow levels above 5,500 ft this year, and facilities staff worked against freezing temperatures to get the water system operational. As of Thursday, staff were busy shoveling walkways and access into the visitor center.

Check out MTN's behind the scenes report of what it takes for crews to clear the iconic road.

