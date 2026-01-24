Quick response saves elderly couple who drove into snow bank off I-90

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office and multiple emergency responders successfully rescued two elderly individuals who were found unresponsive in their vehicle after driving off Interstate 90 into a snow bank on Friday, January 23.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting that there were two elderly individuals unresponsive in a car. The caller advised that the driver had his foot on the gas and that it appeared that they had driven off of I-90 into a snow bank.

The sheriff along with the reporting party attempted to gain access to the car. Both occupants were unresponsive and the doors were locked, so a window punch was used to break out their window to reach the victims.

Two off-duty Mineral County Sheriff's Officers, Megan Vinyard and Emily Verbanac, arrived shortly thereafter and assisted in extricating and caring for both occupants. Narcan and CPR were successfully used to revive the individuals.

West End Fire, St. Regis Fire, Montana Highway Patrol, Superior Ambulance and Mineral County Deputies also responded and assisted in getting the occupants to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office emphasized that without the quick response and team effort from all agencies involved, including Mineral County Dispatchers, this incident could have ended tragically.