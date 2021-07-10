Roads, trails closed in Lolo National Forest for fire danger

MISSOULA- The Lolo National Forest announced Saturday multiple emergency road and trail closures for areas impacted by fires burning within the west Lolo Complex on both the Superior and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts.

Due to increased fire activity, closures will be in place for public and firefighter safety. Please visit the West Lolo Complex InciWeb Page or the West Lolo Complex Facebook Page for current updates. Information about closures will also be posted to the Lolo National Forest website.

Superior Ranger District Deep Lookout Mountain Fire Closures:

Closed Roads:

• Deep Creek Road #285 is closed from milepost 4.99 at its junction with Road #7895 to the end of the road.

• Eddy Creek Road #434 is closed from milepost 5.87 at junction with Road #7899 at its junction with Road #7895 to junction with Road #434-1.

• Eddy Creek Alt Road #434-1 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #434 to the end of the road.

• Miller Mountain – Alice Creek Road #518 is closed from milepost 4.06 starting at the southern section line of Sect. 32 to milepost 5.13 at junction with Road #285.

• Deep Eddy Road #7895 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #285 at its junction with Road #7895 to the end of the road.

• Upper Deep Creek Road #9903 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Road #7895 at its junction with Road #7895 to the end of the road.

Closed Trails:

• Ninemile Divide Trail #51 is closed from milepost 0 at Stark Mountain Lookout to the end of the trail.

Sunset Fire Closures:

Closed Trails:

• Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Mineral County Road 69 to milepost 10.86 at junction with Sunset Road #3814.

• Marble Point Trail #194 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 to milepost 4.22 at junction with Marble Point Road #297. • Sunset Creek Trail #234 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Divide Trail #203 to milepost 3.20 at junction with South Fork Little Joe Creek Road #221.

• Ann Arbor Trail #1195 is closed from milepost 0.00 at junction with Dry Creek Road #342 to milepost 2.60 at junction with Dry Creek Divide Trail #203.

Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger District: Siegel Fire Closures:

Closed Roads:

• Siegel Creek Road #412 is closed from junction with Highway 135 to junction with NFSR #97.

• Ninemile -Pardee Road #97 is closed from the junction with NFSR #412 to the junction with NFSR #7871.

• Ninemile Divide Road #9920 is closed from the junction with NFSR #412 to the junction with NFSR #97.

• Helgar Eustache Road #16521 is closed from the junction with NFSR #97.

• Scaljav Eustache Road #16522 is closed from the junction with NFSR #97 to the end of the road.

• Queue Road #16523 is closed from the junction with NFSR #9920 to the junction with NFSR #17256

• Gus II Road #16525 is closed from the junction with NFSR #9920 to end.

• Shady Lane Road #17256 is closed from the junction with NFSR #16523 to the end of the road.

Silcox-Cube Iron-Four Lakes Area Closure (Due to the Winniemuck, Thorne Creek, Upper Graves Creek Fires):

Area Closure: All National Forest lands, roads and trails west of the Thompson River Road #56 (but not including the Thompson River Road), south of the Sundance Ridge Trail #433, east/southeast of the Vermillion-Headley Trail #528, northeast the Graves Vermillion Road #367, and north of the Lolo National Forest boundary at the southern line of Section 36 (T23N, R30W, Sec. 36). The Sundance Ridge, Vermillion Headley, and Graves Vermillion Roads are also closed.

Closed Roads: • Graves Vermilion Road #376 is closed from milepost 1.17 at the intersection with the Lolo National Forest Boundary at the southern section line of T23N, R30W, Sect. 36 to milepost 10.20 at its junction with Vermilion-Headley Trail #528.

• Including all roads within the closure area boundary. Closed Trails:

• Sundance Ridge Trail #433, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Thompson River Road #56 to milepost 13.1 at its junction with Vermilion-Headley Trail #528.

• Vermilion-Headley Trail #528 is closed from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Graves Vermilion Road #367 to milepost 3.14 at its junction with Sundance Ridge Trail #433.

• All other trails within the closure area boundary.