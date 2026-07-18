What is Cyclospora? Health officials explain symptoms, risks amid FDA lettuce investigation

HELENA — Cyclospora has been making national headlines as the FDA investigates a possible link between a recent outbreak and shredded lettuce products in several northeastern states.

While there are currently no recalls impacting Montana, local health officials say people should still understand the risks and practice proper food safety.

“Cyclospora is a parasite that can contaminate food and water,” said Nina Heinzinger with Lewis and Clark County Public Health.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause an intestinal illness known as cyclosporiasis. Health officials say it spreads through contaminated food or water and cannot be seen with the naked eye.

“It’s a single cell microscopic organism that can, if consumed, can lead to watery diarrhea as well as some other symptoms,” Heinzinger said.

According to the FDA, the current outbreak investigation involves cases reported in multiple northeastern states. Officials are still working to identify the source of the contamination and determine where the food products originated.

“There’s been no deaths tied to the current outbreak, but there have been several hospitalizations,” Heinzinger said.

Symptoms can include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and dehydration. Most people recover with treatment, which often includes anti-parasitic medication and fluids.

“They get treated with an anti parasitic drug and then also rehydrated with fluids,” Heinzinger said.

Health officials say there is no reason for panic in Montana at this time, but they encourage people to follow safe food handling practices.

Because Cyclospora cannot be seen, officials recommend thoroughly washing vegetables and produce before eating them. Produce with hard rinds or skins should also be scrubbed carefully.

Officials also recommend staying updated through trusted public health and FDA announcements as the investigation continues.