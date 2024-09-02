What's next for black bear cubs orphaned in Butte? Montana FWP explains

HELENA — On Wednesday, Aug. 28, a food-habituated black bear sow was shot and killed in Butte by officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) after repeated efforts to remove her and her two cubs from populated areas failed.

The cubs were eventually captured and taken to the Montana Wildlife Center in Helena. MTN's Chet Layman spoke with Wildlife Center Coordinator Ali Pons to find out what's next for the cubs:

