Which schools in Cascade County require masks?

GREAT FALLS — The formal mask mandate was lifted in Cascade County on Wednesday, March 17, but businesses, schools, and other organizations can still require their use. How are schools in Cascade County adapting to the change?
Great Falls Public Schools released the following information shortly after the county requirement was lifted:
Great Falls Public Schools has had mask protocol as part of the safe schools reopening plan that was approved by the Board of Trustees in August of 2020, prior to the state or county requirements. The current mask requirement will remain in place in all schools. As of this time, many of the 1500 employees of the School District have not been afforded the opportunity to become fully vaccinated. Until this occurs, it would not be prudent to deviate from the current practices. By and large, the sanitation and safety protocols that the District has put in place have worked this year in minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and allowed for schools to remain open. At this point it is in the best interest of our students and staff to stay the course and continue to maintain the health and safety standards that are working and in place.
Anyone entering GFPS facilities will be required to wear a mask. The decision to keep the mask mandate is due to the fact that schools have seen inconsistent infection rate so far this academic year.
Tom Moore, GFPS superintendent, explained, “We’ve seen some sharp declines and then we’ve seen some spikes throughout the last couple of months. I would anticipate we’re probably going to see that until as the medical community say we get herd immunity. People immune to the virus and whatever variants come along, we’ll probably see some of those undulations but my hope and my wishes for our school community is that we can finish this last quarter of the school in good fashion."
Rural and private districts are tasked with making a decision within their own individual administrations as to their COVID guidelines. With that choice, Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic School is keeping masks on. “I have a lot of faith in our students and I think they know that at this point in time that they know things are starting to change and hopefully on the right track of getting us all through this safetly. But they're going to continue to stay the course with us through the next few months because they know that its also for the health and safety of other that are in the building with them each and every day,” said principal Sherri Schmitz.
Masks Required
Chief Joseph Elementary School
Giant Springs Elementary
Lewis & Clark Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School
Longfellow Elementary School
Loy Elementary School
Meadowlark Elementary School
Morningside Elementary School
Mountainview Elementary School
Riverview Elementary School
Roosevelt School
Sacajawea Elementary School
Sunnyside Elementary School
Valley View Elementary School
West Elementary School
Whittier Elementary School
East middle School
North Middle School
C.M. Russell HIgh School
Great Falls High School
Paris Gibson Education Center
Great Falls Transitional Kindergarten
Holy Spirit Catholic School
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Great Falls Central Catholic High School
Masks Required Until Vaccination
Belt School District
Undecided (Currently requiring masks)
Fort Shaw Elementary School
Simms High School
Recommending but not requiring (Optional)
Five Falls Christian School
Foothill Community Christian School
Ulm School District
Cascade Public Schools
Highwood School District
Vaughn Public School
Waiting for statement from school
Centerville School District
Montana School for the Deaf & Blind