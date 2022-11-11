WIC benefits increased

HELENA — The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC, increased benefits for families this past October.

“The great thing about it is it will allow families to be able to buy more fruits and vegetables,” says Family and Community Bureau Chief at Montana DPHHS, Jacqueline Islay.

The USDA increased benefits for fruits and vegetables for the WIC program. For Montana families, this increase will provide a 37% increase on average in benefits. This is the largest increase in benefits since 2009.

WIC is made for those who are pregnant, postpartum, breastfeeding, or have a child younger than five, as well as meeting certain income requirements. Nearly 14,000 people are enrolled in this program in Montana.

“Absolutely, a great resource for improved nutrition, great way, great opportunity to help families start with good healthy eating habits with their kiddos when they're young, and help them with improved health throughout the lifetime,” says Islay.

Participation in WIC doesn’t interfere with other programs like SNAP or Medicaid. Folks can apply for benefits at their closest WIC clinic.