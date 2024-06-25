Wildfire burning in Little Belt Mountains southwest of Stanford

A wildfire is burning southwest of Stanford in the Little Belt Mountains.

The Running Wolf Fire was first reported on June 24 and is estimated at around 82 acres, or about 1/8th of a square mile. The fire is burning in a mixed conifer forest.

U.S. Forest Service

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Bureau of Land Management and Montana Department of Natural Resources are working together to prioritize the critical values at risk and protect the recreational residences and patented mining claims in the area.

Currently, hand crews, a helicopter, and engine crews are responding and using direct suppression techniques by building handlines.

The cause is under investigation.