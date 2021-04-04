Wildfire burning west of Helena near Birdseye Road

HELENA — A wildlands fire is burning west of Helena near Birdseye Road.

The Sheriff's Office has initiated limited evacuations of homes that are threatened by the fire. If residents believe their home is being threatened by the fire, evacuation is advised at this time.

Viewer submitted video shows the fire burning near homes in trees and dry grass.

Multiple agencies are on scene and mutual-aid has been requested. Helicopters have been seen in the area as well.

