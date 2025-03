HELENA — On Monday, a wildfire was reported burning north of Augusta, just south of the Lewis and Clark County and Teton County line.

The Meadowlark Fire is estimated around 250 acres burned as of 11 a.m. on March 10. The fire was first reported on the 3100 block of Meadow Lark Lane.

These are early estimates that may change once crews are better able to survey the fire.

We will provide more updates as they become available.