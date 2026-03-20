Wildfires burning between Helena and Great Falls

MTN is tracking several new wildfire starts located north of Helena on the way to Great Falls.

The Ordway Fire is burning roughly 2.5 miles northeast of Craig. The fire has burned an estimated 50 acres and is reported to be growing. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton has told MTN he is headed up to the fire to evaluate if evacuations need to be ordered.

ORDWAY AND RATTLESNAKE FIRES

The Rattlesnake Fire is burning just north of the Gates of the Mountains exit. Due to limited visibility from the smoke, I-15 northbound lanes were closed as of 4:30 p.m., with traffic stretching back more than a mile from the Gates of the Mountain Exit. As of 5:00 p.m., traffic has slowly resumed and is being led through the area with a pilot vehicle.

MTN News

This is a developing situation. MTN has reporters en route and will provide updates as they become available.

