Willa Albrecht driving force behind Carroll women's 9-2 conference record

HELENA — At first, it sounds absurd.

Redshirt-senior guard Willa Albrecht leads the (RV) Carroll College women’s basketball team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and 3-pointers made. But to those around the program, there’s nothing absurd about expecting Albrecht to produce big numbers.

Albrecht’s play is loud, often raising the PE Center crowd to its feet. But off the hardwood, teammates and coaches note her unassuming demeanor.

“She’s definitely humble,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “She’s most definitely quiet. But she’s a monster on the floor. She knows how to turn the switch. You would never know during a game if she’d scored 30 or missed 30 in a row. Her demeanor stayed the same.”

In addition to Albrecht leading the Saints in nearly every key statistical category, she’s racked up three Frontier Conference player of the week honors this season.

“I guess that’s something that I don’t even know. I guess it’s just something that just kind of happens naturally when I try to be involved in every part of the game,” said Albrecht, who is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. “I pride myself on trying to be involved on defense. Obviously, offensively, getting my shots, but getting my teammates involved. And I guess when you focus on those things, that just kind of naturally happens.”

In 17 games this season, Albrecht has totaled 33 assists, 43 steals, 16 blocks and 22 made 3-pointers.

And beyond her play on the court, it’s Albrecht’s character that’s left the greatest impression on her teammates.

“Willa is a really good teammate,” junior guard Ellie Denny said. “She’s always there to lift you up. It’s kind of funny because you can see her off the court as a really quiet person. But then you get to have a one-on-one conversation with her, and she’s actually really funny. And she will always give you a compliment in the best way possible.”

Carroll’s season continues Friday evening at MSU-Northern.