Wind damage aftermath: Thousands still without power

HELENA — Thousands in the greater Helena area were still without power Thursday morning following a destructive storm that swept through the Treasure State on Wednesday.

MTN received multiple reports from residents without power in Jefferson and Broadwater County, and rural parts of Lewis and Clark County.

In Jefferson County, a charging station has been set up outside the Sheriff's Office for impacted individuals. People in the area were also asked to conserve water while a backup generator could be brought online. Those who may need sheltering assistance please call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena Dispatch Center saw a 300% increase in call volume.

City of Helena, Lewis and Clark County, State of Montana, and privately operated maintenance crews and tree services worked through the night into Thursday to get debris cleaned up.