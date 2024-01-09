Winners of the 2023 Governor’s Youth Hunting Story Contest are honored at the Montana State Capitol

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte honored the winners of the 2023 Governor’s Youth Hunting Story Contest on Monday, January 9.

Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in 2022 for Montana youth, between the ages of 10 and 17.

To enter the contest, resident youth hunters submitted a story of up to 500 words about their hunt and a photo from their hunt.

This year they received about 400 submissions.

The 10 winners were invited to the Montana state capitol Monday and received a variety of prizes to help them in their future hunting adventures.

“I submitted a story about a hunting experience we had on the Big Horn River. It was a duck hunting trip and we got a lot of ducks and it was really really fun, said William Sheehan, one of the contest winners.

“My teacher told me about this and I was like I should write one just to see and so I started writing my story,” said Inslee Moran, one of the contest winners.