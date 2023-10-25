Winter storm shuts down some Yellowstone National Park roads, prompting travel advisory

Yellowstone National Park (YNP) says travel to and in the park is not currently advised due to a "significant winter storm," according to a park press release.

The release said some park roads are temporarily closed due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions. As conditions improve, the temporary closures will be lifted.

YNP reminds the public that most park roads and entrances close for the season on Nov. 1. The annual closure is to prepare the roads for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which begins Dec.15.

The only roads open year-round in YNP, depending on weather, are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).