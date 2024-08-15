Wolf Creek man launches food truck serving Hawaiian food

Robert Neilson, also known as Bob the Butcher, own the local game processing and butcher shop in Wolf Creek. Now he has opened his second business venture in the canyon: Ono Grinds Hawaiian Grill.

“They call me Bob the Butcher, and we started up a game processing business that went really well, and what we got going now is we got this food trailer. I wanted to bring a little taste of Hawaii for everybody to sample, and I wanted to help my community,” Neilson explained.

After moving to Wolf Creek a year ago from Hawaii, Neilson has already established his place in the canyon and wants to give back to the community for their hospitality.

“Everybody's his friend. [He just] came into the store and we started talking and he’s just a great guy to talk to. He's got a million stories, he's done a lot of things, so he's pretty good asset to the community,” said Shawn Otheim, owner of the Canyon Store in Wolf Creek, where Ono Grinds Hawaiian Grill has set up shop.

Neilson said there was already a good diversity of food options in Wolf Creek, but he decided he wanted to share his Hawaiian culture and love for Hawaiian food with his community.

“Bringing Hawaiian style cooking, well basically the island style of cooking, right? So, “Ono” in Hawaiian means 'good to eat' and we basically try to cover all the bases. Growing up in Hawaii, this would be our comfort food,” Neilson said. “Then the Hawaiian grill part is trying to hit the diversity of what Hawaii is, so you have everything. Every ethnic background you can imagine, and that all falls underneath there. So, like for us, we're doing a Kalua pig special today, which is traditionally the underground roasted pig in Hawaii done with just fresh Hawaiian sea salt.”

He plans to run Ono Grinds Hawaiian Grill every summer, after the winter game processing season comes to an end.

Neilson also explained that even though this is their first summer with the food truck, the community has already shown so much support.

“A lot of people from Hawaii live in Montana and a lot of these people have missed this food for a long time, so they're really happy with it,” added Neilson.

Click here to check out the Facebook page.

They will be open through mid-September on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 5pm outside the Canyon Store in Wolf Creek. For more information, call 406-202-8252 or email btbatwc@gmail.com.

If you are not able to get up to Wolf Creek this summer, don't worry. He plans on having Ono Grinds back next year, starting in April.