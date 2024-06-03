Woman dies in Teton County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 41-year old woman from Shelby died in a rollover crash in Teton County on Monday, June 3, 2024.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the woman was a passenger in a GMC Envoy driven by a 54-year old man, also from Shelby.

The MHP report says that the vehicle was northbound on I-15 just before 7 a.m. near mile marker 307, just south of Dutton.

The vehicle drifted to the left and partially entered the median. The driver over-corrected and drifted across the northbound lanes.

The vehicle then went off the road to the right, briefly went airborne, and then "tripped" and rolled.

The MHP says that the passenger - who was not wearing a seatbelt - was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

Her name has not been released at this point.

The driver did not sustain serious injuries; the MHP does not yet know if he was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, impaired driving is not suspected as a factor, but speed may have played a role.

We will update you if we get more information.

