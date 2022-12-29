North Korea's missile program presses on, despite global pressures

North Korea is pressing on with its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) program, despite global pressures and a lingering threat from the months after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a country that appears unprepared for such challenges facing the world, including war, the flimsy relationship Pyongyang has with larger world powers, and its neighbors, is playing a role in its belligerent outlook on global policy.

As North Korea's government meets at the end of 2022, the resumption of missile testing and threatening nuclear attacks is expected to be in the plan for Pyongyang going forward into the new year.

There was no immediate sign from global leaders that North Korea's leader Kim John Un, and his government, would face sanctions for his actions.

2022 saw North Korea set a record for the pace of its missiles fired, and causing regional alarm.

In late December, South Korea and Japan reported the 35th day in 2022 that the country's government conducted missile tests.