'Wreaths Across America' honors veterans at Highland Cemetery

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1087 collected more than 380 wreaths for their annual participation in Wreaths Across America.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held at Highland Cemetery to remember and honor veterans. More than 140 people in the community volunteered to participate in laying wreaths on each of the graves.

“This is our second year, and we doubled our sales from last year to this year,” said Becky McCord, coordinator for VFW Post 1087. “That's my goal every year, if we can double our sales, we would hope to get to the 2800. There's over 2800 plots that we would like to get wreaths put on.”

VFW views this as a great way to get the community together and honor all veterans, as well as a learning opportunity for the younger generations to help them understand the importance of remembering the lives lost in service of our country.

“It’s a very humbling experience. Last year, it was incredible the way that we felt once we got done putting all the wreaths. It was just absolutely beautiful and the way it brings the community together is just amazing, the support, and as you can see, just the volunteers out here that are here to help. It's incredible,” McCord said.

They still have a long way to go to reach their goal of all 2800 graves.

“Wreaths Across America will match orders for any wreaths that we order for the month of December, if you're planning on buying a wreath, it would be really helpful to go do that this month,” said McCord.

