Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Dave's Sushi

The husband of Donna Ventura, who died after reportedly eating at Dave’s Sushi, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on May 9, 2023, against APXH, INC., a Montana Corporation doing business as Dave’s Sushi.

According to court documents, Ventura died on April 29, 2023, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center. The court documents claim that Dave’s Sushi caused Ventura significant and life-threatening injuries.

For lunch on April 17, 2023, Ventura reportedly ate the “special roll” at Dave’s Sushi containing salmon and morel mushrooms.

Within one hour after eating the “special roll”, Ventura allegedly began experiencing extreme symptoms and later collapsed at the Ventura residence. Ventura was brought to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center by ambulance where she went into cardiac arrest.

The court documents say Ventura then experienced multiple organ failures. She died in the ICU 13 days later.

The court documents allege that the “special roll” served at Dave’s caused Venura’s death and that her husband and son should be compensated.

The Ventura family is being represented by Michael L. Rabb of The Rabb Law Firm, PLLC.

