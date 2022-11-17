Yellowstone identifies human foot found in West Thumb Geyser Basin

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY — Yellowstone National Park officials said on Thursday the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old male from Los Angeles, California. Yellowstone law enforcement officers received the positive identification based on DNA analysis in the last three weeks and notified the family.

In August 2022, staff discovered part of a foot in a shoe floating in the well-known thermal feature, and an investigation led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers began. The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred. Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown.

This investigation has concluded, and the park has no additional information to share.

Yellowstone would like to thank the investigating national park rangers and special agents, Teton County (Wyoming) Coroner’s Office, Teton County (Wyoming) Search and Rescue, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation for their assistance in the investigation.

