Yellowstone National Park seeks public comment on proposed permanent North Entrance Road

Yellowstone National Park says it will begin taking public comments about a proposed permanent road between Gardiner and Mammoth on Monday, Feb. 12.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Feb 05, 2024
The park says it will offer three alternatives for a new North Entrance Road during webinars on Feb. 12 and Feb. 14.

Comments on the proposals will be accepted for 30 days with a draft environmental assessment of the final project expected in the fall of 2024.

The original North Entrance Road was destroyed by a 500-year flood event in June of 2022.

A YNP news release says the preferred method for submitting comments is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/NorthEntranceRoad [parkplanning.nps.gov].

Comments may also be mailed or hand-delivered to: Yellowstone Center for Resources, Attn: North Entrance Road EA, PO Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190.

The deadline to submit comments is Wednesday, March 13.

The park released the following details for the two upcoming webinars:

